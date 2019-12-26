Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot (ELISpot) is a type of assay that focuses on quantitatively measuring the frequency of cytokine secretion for a single cell. The ELISpot Assay is also a form of immunostaining since it is classified as a technique that uses antibodies to detect a protein analyte, with the word analyte referring to any biological or chemical substance being identified or measured.

The FluoroSpot Assay is a variation of the ELISpot assay. The FluoroSpot Assay uses florescence in order to analyze multiple analytes, meaning it can detect the secretion of more than one type of protein.

In the last several years, global market of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16.44%. In 2018, global revenue of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay is nearly 145 M USD.

The classification of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay includes Assay?Kit, Analyzer and Other related product. The proportion of Assay?Kit in 2018 is about 62.38%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay is widely use in Diagnostic and Research field. The most proportion of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay is use in Research field, and the consumption proportion is about 64.48% in 2018.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.3% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.7%.

Market competition is intense. Oxford Immunotec and Cellular Technology Limited, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

