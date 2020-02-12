Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market insights Growth Opportunities 2025 – Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation¸ Olympus Corporation

Electrosurgical device utilizes high-frequency electric current in order to cut, coagulate, remove and control bleeding with the help of monopolar and bipolar product. These devices are used for creation of precise cuts with controlled blood loss in outpatient techniques or hospitals operating rooms. It is used in various surgeries such as cardiovascular, neurosurgery, cosmetic, general and others.

According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people generally having age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841 million in 2013 to more than 2 billion in 2050 and According to a data published in the Partnership to fight disease, 133 million Americans, 45.0% of the total population is suffering from at least one chronic disease.

Market Analysis: Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market accounted for USD 2,608.73 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements in electrosurgical instrument

Increasing demand for customized as well as innovative electrosurgical instruments and accessories

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population

Stringent rules and regulations during product approval

Higher chances of side effects

Competitive Landscape:

The global electrosurgical instruments market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Competitors:

Medtronic PLC,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Applied Medical Resources Corporation,

Bovie Medical Corporation¸

Olympus Corporation,

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg,

Johnson & Johnson,

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH,

Conmed Corporation¸

Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.,

Klsmartin,

Acoma Medical,

Doral Medical,

Seeuco Electronics Technology,

Stryker,

Special Medical Technology and

ALSA, & among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Technology Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Product Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Accessories Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Surgery type Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Electrosurgical Instrument market Report provides comprehensive analysis of

Evolving market trends and dynamics Changing supply and demand scenarios Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive insights Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs Key market segments and sub-segments

Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market Segmentation:

Based on technology

Radio frequency,

Ultrasonic,

Molecular resonance

On the basis of product

Bipolar electrosurgical instruments

bipolar forceps

advanced vessel sealing instruments

Monopolar electrosurgical instruments

electrosurgical electrodes,

suction coagulators,

electrosurgical pencils

monopolar forceps

On the basis of accessories

Patient return electrodes,

Cords,

Cables,

Adapters



Others type of accessories include carts, foot switches and tip cleaners

On the basis of surgery type

Gynecological,

Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgery,

Urologic,

Cosmetic¸

Orthopedic

General surgery

Based on geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

