Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market insights Growth Opportunities 2025 – Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation¸ Olympus Corporation

Electrosurgical device utilizes high-frequency electric current in order to cut, coagulate, remove and control bleeding with the help of monopolar and bipolar product. These devices are used for creation of precise cuts with controlled blood loss in outpatient techniques or hospitals operating rooms. It is used in various surgeries such as cardiovascular, neurosurgery, cosmetic, general and others.
According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people generally having age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841 million in 2013 to more than 2 billion in 2050 and According to a data published in the Partnership to fight disease, 133 million Americans, 45.0% of the total population is suffering from at least one chronic disease.
Market Analysis: Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market accounted for USD 2,608.73 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast to 2025.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Technological advancements in electrosurgical instrument
- Increasing demand for customized as well as innovative electrosurgical instruments and accessories
- Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population
- Stringent rules and regulations during product approval
- Higher chances of side effects
Competitive Landscape:
The global electrosurgical instruments market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Major Competitors:
- Medtronic PLC,
- Braun Melsungen AG,
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation,
- Bovie Medical Corporation¸
- Olympus Corporation,
- Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg,
- Johnson & Johnson,
- Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH,
- Conmed Corporation¸
- Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.,
- Klsmartin,
- Acoma Medical,
- Doral Medical,
- Seeuco Electronics Technology,
- Stryker,
- Special Medical Technology and
- ALSA, & among others.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Technology
- Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Product
- Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Accessories
- Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Surgery type
- Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Electrosurgical Instrument market Report provides comprehensive analysis of
- Evolving market trends and dynamics
- Changing supply and demand scenarios
- Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting
- Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive insights
- Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs
- Key market segments and sub-segments
Global Electrosurgical Instruments Market Segmentation:
Based on technology
- Radio frequency,
- Ultrasonic,
- Molecular resonance
On the basis of product
- Bipolar electrosurgical instruments
- bipolar forceps
- advanced vessel sealing instruments
- Monopolar electrosurgical instruments
- electrosurgical electrodes,
- suction coagulators,
- electrosurgical pencils
- monopolar forceps
On the basis of accessories
- Patient return electrodes,
- Cords,
- Cables,
- Adapters
- Others type of accessories include carts, foot switches and tip cleaners
On the basis of surgery type
- Gynecological,
- Cardiovascular,
- Neurosurgery,
- Urologic,
- Cosmetic¸
- Orthopedic
- General surgery
Based on geography
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
