Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market 2024 : FM Industries, NTK CERATEC, Tsukuba Seiko, Applied Materials, II-VI M Cubed

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry has a greater impact on the demand for electrostatic chuck. With the huge investment in the semiconductor industry, we are optimistic about the future of the electrostatic chuck industry.

The worldwide market for Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get Complete Report With TOC With Tables and Figures @

Chapter 1, to describe Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

