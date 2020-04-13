In this report, the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2023 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by product and Application/end industries.
In 2017, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS market rose by 5.17%. In 2017, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. It is predicted that the mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2018. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak after 2015. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2018-2023. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.
The major players in global market include
Hon Hai/Foxconn
Jabil
Flextronics
Pegatron
Venture
FIH Mobile
Plexus
Kaifa
Kinpo
Celestica
Sanmina
SIIX
Zollner Elektronik
Universal Scientific Industrial
Benchmark Electronics
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) for these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast)
United States
USA
Europe
China
Japan
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Others
On the basis of product, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is primarily split into
Electronic manufacturing
Engineering services
Test development & implementation
Logistics services
Others
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Computer
Communications
Consumer
Industrial
Others
