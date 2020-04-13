In this report, the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2023 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by product and Application/end industries.

In 2017, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS market rose by 5.17%. In 2017, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. It is predicted that the mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2018. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak after 2015. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2018-2023. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.

The major players in global market include

Hon Hai/Foxconn

Jabil

Flextronics

Pegatron

Venture

FIH Mobile

Plexus

Kaifa

Kinpo

Celestica

Sanmina

SIIX

Zollner Elektronik

Universal Scientific Industrial

Benchmark Electronics

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) for these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast)

United States

USA

Europe

China

Japan

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of product, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is primarily split into

Electronic manufacturing

Engineering services

Test development & implementation

Logistics services

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Industrial

Others

