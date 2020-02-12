Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Expansion till 2026 | Top Leading Players are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon, Conduent, Thales, Cubic Corporation, Indra, Toshiba

The key maestro moves of the top market players of Electronic Toll Collection Market including acquisitions and mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, research and development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis have been analyzed in detail in this market report.

The report has laid down segments tailored to the size, growth rate and overall market attractiveness of the market, the study provides an analysis of the company’s market share to provide a comprehensive overview of key market players. The SWOT analysis shows what drivers and restrictions the Electronic Toll Collection market has to offer.

The number of users is increasing daily, sales, imports, exports, income and CAGR values are multiplying and accordingly the forecast period 2019-2026 is now projected to be a period of boom for the Electronic Toll Collection market.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Market Drivers: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Reduction of traffic congestion and environmental pollution due to availing electronic toll collection is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption of cashless facilities due to the development and government initiatives to build smart cities is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

High operation costs of these tolls is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of growth of the infrastructure required in the developing economies and regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon, Conduent, Thales, Cubic Corporation, Indra, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, VINCI, Siemens, ABERTIS, Perceptics LLC, SICE, Autostrade per l’Italia, ETC (Electronic Transaction Consultants), American Traffic Solutions, JENOPTIK, STAR Systems International, Kistler Group, ARH Inc., Toll Collect GmbH, NEOLOGY INC Efkon GmbH, Quarterhill Inc., Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd., GEOTOOL GmbH

Competitive Analysis: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Global electronic toll collection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic toll collection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Recent Developments

In April 2018, TransCore announced the introduction regarding the publication of specific protocols and standards known as “Super eGo (SeGo)” for the simplification and increased ease in adoption of transponders and multi-protocol readers.

In April 2016, Kapsch TrafficCom AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Schneider Electric’s Transportation Business. This acquisition is expected to expand Kapsch’s smart transportation system and service portfolios for the various regions.

Table of Contents: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Market Segmentation: Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

By Type

Transponder/Tag-Based and Others

By Technology

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Others (Video Analytics/Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR), Satellite-Based GNSS/GPS (Global Navigation Satellite System/Global Positioning System), Weigh-in-Motion)

By Offering

Hardware, Back Office & Other Services, By Application, Highways, Urban Areas

By Parameters of Toll Amount

Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based

By Geography

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan, China

South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Middle East and Africa

South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

