Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Expected to reach 13900 million US$, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025

Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This industry study presents the global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market size, historical breakdown data (2013–2018) and forecast (2018–2025). The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, Continental, etc.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system market will largely depend upon upcoming legislations in various countries. ESC systems are mandatory in developed countries, while legislations in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities.

Globally, the Electronic Stability Control industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Electronic Stability Control is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Electronic Stability Control and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.67% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Electronic Stability Control industry because of their market share and technology status of Electronic Stability Control.

In Europe and North America, ESC systems are well-established and have a high penetration rate. The use of these systems is also growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions, due to the increase in the consumer purchasing power and their preference for better safety measures and the introduction of legislation and policy framework mandating the installation of safety equipment in cars. Developing countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to show a high growth rate in the demand for ESC systems.The consumption volume of Electronic Stability Control is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Electronic Stability Control industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Electronic Stability Control is still promising.

Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market size will reach 13900 million US$ by 2025, from 10700 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Bosch

· Continental

· TRW Automotive

· Denso

· Aisin

· Delphi Automotive

· Hyundai Mobis

· Autoliv

· Knorr-Bremse

· Mando

· WABCO

· Hitachi

· Johnson Electric

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Breakdown Data by Type:

· Vehicle Stability Control

· Motorcycle Stability Control

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Breakdown Data by Application:

· Passenger Vehicle

· Commercial Vehicle

· Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Stability Control (ESC) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

