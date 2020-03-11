Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Market Forecast To 2024

Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market 2019-2024:

The Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market was valued at XX million $ in 2017 and is predicted to be XX million $ by the end of 2024. Because of technical advancement and availability of wide range of products & services, years from 2019 to 2024 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to be XX%. The global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market report includes key market players and provides industry information on global as well as regional level, this report provides insights on the status and outlook for major applications and/or the end users.

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players and teams. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity.[2][3] By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

The global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market report offers industry information of global level by branching the information on a regional basis. This enables global and regional clients to gain insights into the happenings of the market. This market report includes the region-wise division of the Electronic Sports (eSports) Market based on the sales, revenue, market share, growth rate and, forecast.

Following regions are covered in our study:

United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East, Africa

Various manufacturers/key players/companies working in the global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market have been included in global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market research report. Data such as basic information about the manufacturers/key players/companies, sales revenue, price, gross margin, sales area, market concentration, and manufacturing base have been discussed to understand the existing competition between the manufacturers/key players/companies mentioned below:

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Total Entertainment Network (US)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

Hi-Rez Studios (US)

KaBuM (Canada)

Wargaming Public (Cyprus)

Rovio Entertainment (Finland)

GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)

Alisports (China)

The global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market report includes market study and projections for a period of 10 years including historical data from 2013 to 2016 and an annual forecast from 2019 to 2024 keeping 2017 as the base year of assessment/estimation.

This report segregates key information on basis of types, applications, region and key players/companies, which help the customer, understand the market trend and movement of global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market over period mentioned above.

The global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market study has been segmented into following types:

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise

Publisher Fees

Others

The application of a product is the foremost deciding factor of products performance. If the Electronic Sports (eSports) Market is not user-friendly the production is useless and revenue will run in negative. The global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market research report mainly targets end-user application and their consumption.

Various end-user applications covered in this report are:

Online

Offline

Some TOC Points:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market by Players

4 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

…Continued

