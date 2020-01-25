Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Market Size, Share – Industry Trend and Forecast To 2026

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market – Overview

Electronic shift operations management solution (eSOMS) is an integrated software system that is used to achieve mission-critical plant operations by automating and integrating the major processes involved in a facility. It is an established enterprise solution that guarantees reliable, efficient, and safe maintenance and operation of generation facilities and resources. Electronic shift operations management system is a modular software application suite mainly designed to deliver an organized, consistent, and unified approach to deal with activities that influence equipment alignment and system position in a facility.

Electronic shift operations management solutions can be installed enterprise wide to guarantee arrangement across all locations in an organization, while maintaining the ability to keep particular functions, such as rounds and logs definition and user authority, at a facility level. Demand for electronic shift operations management solutions is increasing rapidly as they offer a number of advantages to business operations, especially in the chemical, oil & gas, and power generation industries. Electronic shift operations management solutions offer an extensive range of benefits to consumers such. They include tracking and handling of temporarily positioned articles, flexible shift scheduling and personnel-qualification tracking, and identifying and scheduling mandatory regulatory and governmental actions against plant-specific limited condition of operations (LCOs).

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

The global electronic shift operations management solutions market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to factors such as rise in adoption of advanced solutions among consumers to reach new levels of efficiency, productivity, safety, reliability, and sustainability. Moreover, increase in need for document management tools to automate the process of transmitting, creating, and tracking critical information is expected to fuel demand for eSOMS across the world. Furthermore, rise in awareness about eSOMS software among organizations is anticipated to fuel the Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions market around the globe. This is primarily because the software has the capability to reduce time and cost associated with operational and maintenance activities. However, lack of availability of experts on electronic shift operations and management systems is a major factor expected to hinder the Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions market across the world.

Integration of electronic shift operations management software with cloud-based services is a major factor that is projected to create significant opportunities for the Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions market in the coming years.

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

Based on end-use industry, the electronic shift operations management solutions market can be segmented into automotive, chemical, military, marine, oil & gas, energy & utilities, pulp & paper, manufacturing, and others. The energy & utilities, manufacturing, and oil & gas segments are expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to a rise in adoption of eSOMS software in these industries in order to reduce operating costs and increase profitability.

In terms of geography, the global eSOMS market can be categorized into South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The electronic shift operations management solutions market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is primarily due to significant investments in research & development, rapid adoption of novel and developing technologies, availability of proficient technical knowledge, and existence of a large number of established players in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to provide lucrative expansion opportunities to the eSOMS market in the near future. Increase in spending on IT infrastructure, rise in demand for automation of processes, and increase in technology saturation in numerous industrial sectors are anticipated to boost the electronic shift operations management solutions market in Asia Pacific.

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global electronic shift operations management market include ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc.

