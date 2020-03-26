Global Electronic Map Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2018-2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared Electronic Map Market report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025
This report focuses on the global Electronic Map Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Map Market development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. The growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive the growth for digital maps across the globe.
In 2017, the global Electronic Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ESRI, Inc
Google, Inc
DigitalGlobe, Inc
Apple Inc
HERE Holding Corporation
Getmapping PLC
Micello, Inc
TomTom International B.V.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Aerial Photography
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Military & Defense
Mobile Devices
Enterprise Solutions
Government & Public Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
