Global Electronic Map Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Map Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Map Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. The growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive the growth for digital maps across the globe.

In 2017, the global Electronic Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Map are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI, Inc

Google, Inc

DigitalGlobe, Inc

Apple Inc

HERE Holding Corporation

Getmapping PLC

Micello, Inc

TomTom International B.V.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Military & Defense

Mobile Devices

Enterprise Solutions

Government & Public Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

