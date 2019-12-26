Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Sales Volume Was 128 K MT In 2014

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Nitric Acid product.. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto, BASF, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Jianghua Microelectronics Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Nitric Acid increased to from 128 K MT in 2014 to266 K MT in 2026, with an average growth rate of 5.0%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. Asia Pacific is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy.

Electronic Grade Nitric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include EL Grade, VL Grade, UL Grade and SL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that EL Grade sales share 42.65% in 2018 and VL Grade sales share 25.48%.

The major applications of Electronic Grade Nitric Acid is Semiconductor, Solar Energy and LCD Panel. Survey results showed that Semiconductor sales 67127MT in 2018 will reach 115647 MT in 2026 with an average growth rate of 6.12%

Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

