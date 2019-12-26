Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Was 730 Million US$ In 2017

Electronic data interchange (EDI) is the concept of businesses electronically communicating information that was traditionally communicated on paper, such as purchase orders and invoices. Technical standards for EDI exist to facilitate parties transacting such instruments without having to make special arrangements. EDI standards describe the rigorous format of electronic documents, and the EDI standards were designed, initially in the automotive industry, to be independent of communication and software technologies.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) software is a robust technology that facilitates the exchange of business documents from one computer to another in a standard electronic format between trading partners, allowing them to work together efficiently. Thousands of standard business documents can be sent automatically through the EDI software. Some common examples include shipping statuses, invoices, purchase orders, inventory documents, and customs information.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software are mainly classified into the following types: On-premises and Cloud-Based. Cloud-Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 69.4 % of the total in 2017 in Global

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software is mainly used for two applications: SMEs (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) and Large Enterprises. And Large Enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 75.9% of the global total in 2017.

The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market size will reach about 1584 million USD in 2025 from 730 million USD in 2017 all around the world, with the CAGR of 10.2%.

USA is the largest countries of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 58.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 23.8%, 3.2%.

USA and EU. are now the key developers of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software. There are a few vendors developing Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

SPS Commerce, TrueCommerce, Cleo, DiCentral, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, Open Text, 1 EDI Source, RSSBus Connect, Rocket Software, Software AG, Babelwayetc. are the key suppliers in the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market. Top 5 took up about 46% of the global market in 2017. TrueCommerce, MuleSoft, SPS Commerceetc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

