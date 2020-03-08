Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market Worth $1.16 Billion by 2025: Top Key Players are Pharma Consulting Group, Overview, Financial (Subject to Data Availability), Product Summary, Recent Developments, Dacima Software

Global electronic data capture (EDC) systems market is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2025. The Electronic Data Capture Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Electronic Data Capture (EDC) leverages different systems, which slightly vary in terms of features and functionalities, to gather clinical trial data in electronic form. A software, it streamlines, and stores patient data accumulated during clinical trials. Data is either procured electronically or first recorded on paper and then transcribed into the system and saved in an electronic case report form (eCRF).

Some of the basic features of an electronic data capture (EDC) are eCRF designer, query management, data entry, and data export. The Electronic Data Capture Software market is mainly driven owing to escalating demand for software solutions considering clinical trials, surging research & development expenditure by organizations in healthcare sector, enhancing number of potential customers implementing the electronic data capture and supportive government initiatives taken by various government to boost trails considering the global scenario. Additionally, Lack of Skilled Professional is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising stringent government regulations for handling clinical data. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The market is growing rapidly owing to the technological advancements in eClinical solutions and this is anticipated to serve this industry with future growth opportunities. Furthermore, increasing awareness pertaining to EDC solutions is predicted to fuel the demand in near future. Moreover, government organizations such as Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology are promoting the adoption of electronic systems for data management. The aforementioned factors have resulted in the rising adoption of electronic data collection by pharmaceutical companies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By End User:

Biotech Organizations

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

