Global electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market is anticipated to reach up to USD 642 billion by 2025

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Market Size study, by End-Use(Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Power & Energy, Consumer electronics and Others), Services (Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market valued approximately USD 369 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach up to USD 642 billion by 2025 growing with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Electronic Contract Manufacturing is a combination of many services such as design & engineering, product prototyping, equipment testing, after market services and others. The major factors driving the growth are evolution of innovative products such as home monitoring systems, leak detector systems; rising need for Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) worldwide, along with complicated monetary products such as forex cards that need informative and succinct advertisement content. Furthermore, a significant rise in outsourcing operations by OEMs catering to end-use industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace, industrial and defense is anticipated to create significant opportunities over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global electronic contract manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest & fastest growing regional segment. Asia Pacific EMS market is anticipated to reach USD 295.50 billion by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025. The growth in North America is majorly driven by medical and automotive industry. Medical industry is a high mix – low volume sector, which gives higher profit margins to EMS players involved in this region. North America electronic contract manufacturing market is estimated to reach about $162.5 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of about 7.1% over the forecast period.

On the basis of services global electronic contract manufacturing services market is segmented into design & engineering, electronics assembly, electronic manufacturing and others. Currently, the market revenue is dominated by electronic manufacturing services, valued about $168 billion in 2017 that is estimated to reach about $277 billion by 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand from OEMs for outsourcing manufacturing operations in order to reduce cost and optimize manufacturing process. Electronic design and engineering services market is projected to reach up to USD 138.74 billion, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Market player included in this report are:

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc

Celestica, Inc

FLEX LTD.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Fabrinet

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Plexus Corporation

Creation Technologies LP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Service:

Design & Engineering

Electronics Assembly

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

