Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Article Surveillance market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1620 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electronic Article Surveillance business, shared in Chapter 3.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly33.54% in 2016.

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.01%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.51% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.27% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.17% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

This study considers the Electronic Article Surveillance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Article Surveillance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Article Surveillance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Article Surveillance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Article Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

