Global Electrolyzer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electrolyzer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-electrolyzer-market_p106600.html

Global Electrolysis Sales Increased From 720 Units In 2014 To 876 Units In 2018

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

The global sales of electrolysis increased from 720 units in 2014 to 876 units in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.03% The global electrolysis market is valued at USD 289.95 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 406.71 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2018 and 2025. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific play an important role in global electrolysis market.

Currently, water electrolysis is classified into two types, including traditional alkaline electroliser and PEM electroliser. Globally, PEM electroliser is the larger type. In 2018, global PEM electroliser consumption is 487 units. In the future, we predict that PEM electroliser will be a leading and major type. PEM electroliser consumption amount will increase a rate of 10.90% during 2018-2025.

Globally, there are many suppliers in this market including Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power and Toshiba etc. During all those manufacturers, Proton On-Site is the largest supplier, which sold 132 Unit in 2018, accounting for 15.07% of global total sales.

Water electrolysis can be used in many fields including power plants, steel plant, electronics and photovoltaics, industrial gases, energy storage or fueling for FCEV’s and power to gas etc. Power plant is the largest consumption area with consumption amount of 268 in 2018.

Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical. In the future, LPI predicts that more and more companies will join the industry due to its potential market size. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-electrolyzer-market_p106600.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG