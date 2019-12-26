Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

The global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to reach USD 1646.27 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 3.04% from 1334.87 million in 2018; the actual consumption is about 0.53 million units in 2018. QYR analysis of the electro hydraulic servo valve market indicated that North America would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of advanced technology and mature market, but Asia has the highest growth rate.

The electro hydraulic servo valve is classified into nozzle flapper valve, jet action valve, and dynamic valve according to the product type. As of 2018, nozzle flapper valve segment dominates the market contributing more than 60% of the total market share, reach to 0.33 million units. electro hydraulic servo valve is major applied in aerospace, steel industry, power industry, chemical industry and others industry, in 2018, demand for aerospace industry occupied the largest market, with 52% share.

The electro hydraulic servo valve market is relative concentrated market; key players include Moog, Bosch Rexroth, Parker, Honeywell, Eaton Vickers, Woodward, Voith, Atos, EMG, Schneider Kreuznach, AVIC, CSIC, Oilgear, Team Cooperation, Qinfeng, Star Hydraulics, YUKEN, Duplomatic; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

