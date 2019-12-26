Global Electrical Tapes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electrical Tapes Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-electrical-tapes-market_p189855.html

Global Electrical Tape Market Size Was 1400 Million USD In 2018

Electrical Tape (or insulating tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical Tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

The global market size of electrical tape was 1400 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1628 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.39% between 2018 and 2025.

The growing manufacturing sector in all regions is expected to generate demand and drive the Electrical Tape market during the forecast period.

The electrical?and?electronics application dominated the Electrical Tape market during the forecast period, closely followed by Auto?industry in 2017. Auto?industry application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2017 and 2025 due to the growing paints & coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for Electrical Tape in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.

The Electrical Tape market is classified based on type: Cloth Electrical Tape, PVC Electrical Tape, PET Electrical Tape. The market is dominated by PVC Electrical Tape due to their enhanced properties such as low price, suitable for insulation and protection of electrical parts and wires. The PET electrical Tape segment is also projected to be the second fastest-growing type of Electrical Tape during the forecast period.

Currently, China is the largest Electrical Tape market, in terms of value, closely followed by Europe. Some of the factors driving the growth of the North American market are high growth of end-use industries, local manufacturing, and increased number of domestic players in various market segments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Electrical Tape market due to high demand from Electrical?and?electronics, Communication?and auto applications. The presence of major countries such as China, India, and Japan is also a major driver of the Electrical Tape market in the region.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-electrical-tapes-market_p189855.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG