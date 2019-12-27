Global Electrical Tape Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Electrical Tape Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electrical Tape (or insulating tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical Tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

The global market size of electrical tape was 1400 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1628 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.39% between 2018 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrical Tape market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 137.5 million by 2024, from US$ 118.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrical Tape business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrical Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electrical Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Four Pillars

Achem (Yc Group)

Plymouth Rubber Europa

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf Ag)

Ipg

Teraoka

Saint Gobin (Chr)

H-Old

Tiantan Tape

Kuayue

Sincere

Scapa

Yongle

Berryplastics

Shushi

Wurth

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloth Electrical Tape

PVC Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical & Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

Others

