Global Electrical Discharge Machine Consumption Value Is Expected To Be 4.91 Billion USD In 2024

In forecast years, the global sales volume of Electrical Discharge Machine will maintain about 11% annual growth rate and consumption value is expected to be 4.91 billion USD in 2024.

Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends. In 2018, the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for Electrical Discharge Machine, accounting for 41.68% of the global market, followed by Europe (22.51%).

Lacking features of an oligopoly so far and having a relatively basic technology, the Electrical Discharge Machine industry still poses some formidable barriers to entry. Thus, capital requirements are quite high due to production features and the diverse nature of the product families. Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Yet another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name identity and brand image require extensive advertising.

This report focuses on the Electrical Discharge Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AA EDM CORP

ONA Electroerosion

Beaumont Machine

Chevalier Machinery

Sodick

MC Machinery Systems

Kent Industrial USA

Knuth Machine Tools USA

CHMER EDM

GF Machining Solutions

Makino Milling Machine

Excetek Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wire EDM

Die Sinker EDM

Hole Drilling Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Chemical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

