Global Electrical Cooktops And Free-Standing Ranges Market Is Expected To Reach USD 13433.86 Million By 2024

Electrical Cooktops is a flat piece of equipment for cooking that is built into a kitchen countertop and that usually has four devices (called burners) that become hot when turned on; In 2018, electrical cooktops market reach to 965.42 million USD, and glass-ceramic cooktops dominated the market, with about 86% share.

Freestanding range is installed in approximately 90% of US kitchens. They are exactly as described: freestanding as in unattached to any walls or cabinetry. This range has the lowest cost and greatest selection of any option and is the easiest to clean under and around as they can be pulled out and away from the wall. In 2018, Freestanding range reach to about 8082.52 million USD, and will keep fast growing in the next few years.

Global Info Research analysis of the electrical cooktops and free-standing ranges market indicated that Europe and North America would account for the highest consumption in 2024 as a result of advanced life level and mature market, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

This report focuses on the Electrical Cooktops and Free-standing Ranges in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Appliances (Haier)

Whirlpool

Electrolux

Sears

Samsung

Gorenje

Bosch Household Appliances

LG Electronics

Viking Range

Sharp

Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero, Inc)

Summit Appliance

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrical Cooktops

Free-standing Ranges

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

