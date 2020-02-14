Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2018 to 2025

This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB Ltd
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Delphi Automotive
Chroma ATE
Aerovironment Inc
Silicon Laboratories
Chargemaster PLC
Schaffner Holdings AG
POD Point
Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Breakdown Data by Type
On-Board Chargers
Off-Board Chargers
Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Breakdown Data by Application
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 On-Board Chargers
1.4.3 Off-Board Chargers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
1.5.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
1.5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production 2013-2025
2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market
2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
