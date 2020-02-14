Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2018 to 2025

This industry study presents the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Delphi Automotive

Chroma ATE

Aerovironment Inc

Silicon Laboratories

Chargemaster PLC

Schaffner Holdings AG

POD Point

Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Breakdown Data by Type

On-Board Chargers

Off-Board Chargers

Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Breakdown Data by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 On-Board Chargers

1.4.3 Off-Board Chargers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

1.5.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

1.5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production 2013-2025

2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

