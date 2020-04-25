Global Electric Truck Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Global Electric Truck Market to reach USD xxxx billion by 2025. Global Electric Truck Market valued approximately USD xxxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Growing penetration of electric and hybrid power technologies in commercial vehicles, especially within city limits, will drive the demand for new types of drivelines. E-Axles and motors mounted adjacent to wheel hubs are new technologies that are gaining traction in heavy-duty trucking applications. Battery prices have decreased by about 50% since 2010 and are expected to further decrease by 50% in the coming years. In batteries, Lithium sulfur is likely to be adopted as the next battery chemistry; however, advancement in lithium-ion technology will be seen.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type :
Light Duty Truck (LDTs)
Medium Duty Truck (MDTs)
Heavy Duty Truck (HDTs)
By Application:
Rural
Urban
Long Haul
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are – Bosch, Denso, Johnson Control, ZF, Hitachi Automotive System, Magna, Infenion, Eaton, Seimens & Cisco .Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Electric Truck Market In Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned:
Tesla
Bosch
Denso
Johnson Control
ZF
Hitachi Automotive System
Magna
Infenion
Eaton
Seimens
Major Points From the Table of Content:
Global Electric Truck Market Definition and Scope
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Global Electric Truck Market Dynamics
Global Electric Truck Market, By Type
Global Electric Truck Market, by Application
Global Electric Truck Market, by Regional Analysis
Company Profiles
