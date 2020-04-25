Global Electric Truck Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Global Electric Truck Market to reach USD xxxx billion by 2025. Global Electric Truck Market valued approximately USD xxxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Growing penetration of electric and hybrid power technologies in commercial vehicles, especially within city limits, will drive the demand for new types of drivelines. E-Axles and motors mounted adjacent to wheel hubs are new technologies that are gaining traction in heavy-duty trucking applications. Battery prices have decreased by about 50% since 2010 and are expected to further decrease by 50% in the coming years. In batteries, Lithium sulfur is likely to be adopted as the next battery chemistry; however, advancement in lithium-ion technology will be seen.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

Light Duty Truck (LDTs)

Medium Duty Truck (MDTs)

Heavy Duty Truck (HDTs)

By Application:

Rural

Urban

Long Haul

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are – Bosch, Denso, Johnson Control, ZF, Hitachi Automotive System, Magna, Infenion, Eaton, Seimens & Cisco .Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Electric Truck Market In Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned:

Tesla

Bosch

Denso

Johnson Control

ZF

Hitachi Automotive System

Magna

Infenion

Eaton

Seimens

Major Points From the Table of Content:

Global Electric Truck Market Definition and Scope

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Global Electric Truck Market Dynamics

Global Electric Truck Market, By Type

Global Electric Truck Market, by Application

Global Electric Truck Market, by Regional Analysis

Company Profiles

