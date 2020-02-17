Global Electric Toothbrush Market Exploring Future Growth And Trends By 2019-2024

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122203

Scope of the Report:

Europe in the largest market, has over 66% of the market share in 2016, and United States is the second market, with a market share of 13.9% in 2016. Europe and United States are dominating the market. In Europe, driven by Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden, dut to affordability among high disposable incomes consumers, preference for premium dentail care, and the concerted efforts of manufacturers in launching products utilizing advanced technology.

Asia-Pacific is the third market, especialy in Japan and China, respectively has a market share of 6.06% and 6.2% in 2016. In future, Asia-Pacific will drive the electric toothbruth market. with rising disposable incomes of consumers in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India, are expected to drive growth of electric toothbrushes over the next six years.

Currently, Oral-B (P & G) and Philips Sonicare are dominating the market, occupying for over 65% of global market share. In addition, Panasonic, Colgate, Wellness Oral Care, Waterpik and Lion, also are the major players.

The worldwide market for Electric Toothbrush is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Toothbrush in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Sonicare

Oral – B (P & G)

Panasonic

Colgate – Palmolive

Wellness Oral Care

Interplak (Conair)

Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer)

LION

Waterpik

Lebond

Ningbo Seago

Risun Technology

SEASTAR Corporation

Minimum

Dretec

JSB Healthcare

Brush Buddies

AEG

Sonic Chic

Brio Product

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rechargeable

Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Children

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2122203

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Toothbrush product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Toothbrush, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Toothbrush in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Toothbrush competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Toothbrush breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Toothbrush market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Toothbrush sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/