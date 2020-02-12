Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2025 Global Analysis By Key Players – Procter & Gamble Company,Mouth Watchers, Panasonic Corporation, Quip Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Colgate

Global electric toothbrush market is expected to reach USD 4471.65 million by 2025, from USD 2380.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, the smart electric toothbrush Oral-B Genius from Procter & Gamble introduced under the Oral-B smart series brand is a Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrush which can be connected to a smartphone through a mobile application.

According to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, U.S. 56% men and 38% women were affected by periodontal diseases. Hence growing the dental disease may fuel the surgeries. Also according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), in 2015. in U.S., around 86% of the patients underwent dentistry treatment to improve physical attractiveness and self-esteem

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global electric toothbrush market are Procter & Gamble Company, Summer Infant, Mouth Watchers, Kolibree SAS, Water Pik Inc, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Quip Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, FOREO, Wellness Oral Care, PURSONIC, Smilex, ,Interplak(Conair), LION, LG, BAYER, LFCAR Arm and Hammer, Brush-Baby among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global electric toothbrush market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric toothbrush market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence towards periodical diseases

Rising awareness towards oral hygiene

Developments in the cleaning technology

Due to effortless application

High cost associated with automated toothbrush

Less adaptation of expensive products among wide population

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Targeted Audience:

Kids

Adults

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Bristle Type Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Technology Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By End Users Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Industry Type Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the electric toothbrush market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the electric toothbrush market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Market Segmentation:

Based on the bristle type,

Soft bristles

Nanometer bristles

Based on technology,

Vibrational electric toothbrush

Rotation-oscillation electric toothbrush

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

