Global Electric Pruning Shears Revenue Is Nearly 50.03 M USD and Actual Production Is About 54.33 K Unit In 2018

Electric Pruning Shears are a type of scissors for use on plants. They are strong enough to prune hard branches of trees and shrubs, sometimes up to two centimeters thick. They are used in gardening, arboriculture, farming, flower arranging, and nature conservation, where fine-scale habitat management is required.

In the last several years, global market of Electric Pruning Shears developed stable, with an average growth rate of 3.59%. In 2018, global revenue of Electric Pruning Shears is nearly 50.03 M USD; the actual production is about 54.33 K Unit.

The global average price of Electric Pruning Shears is in the decreasing trend, from 937 USD/Unit in 2013 to 921 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following years.

The classification of Electric Pruning Shears includes Cordless Power and Chargable Power. The proportion of Cordless Power in 2018 is about 82.62%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2013 to 2018.

Electric Pruning Shears is widely used in Vineyard, Fruit Grower and Ladscaping field. The most proportion of Electric Pruning Shears is in Vineyard field, and the proportion in 2018 is 70.64%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Electric Pruning Shears, with a production market share nearly 65.78% in 2018. North America is the second largest supplier of Electric Pruning Shears, enjoying production market share nearly 12.55% in 2018.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 63.78% in 2018. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 9.46%.

This report focuses on the Electric Pruning Shears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AI.MA

Felco

Grupo Sanz

Infaco

Jacto

KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI

Lisam

Pellenc

STIHL

VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI

Zenport Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers

Battery-powered

Genernal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercia

