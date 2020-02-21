Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AlstomABBGESchneiderSiemensEatonMitsubishi ElectricToshibaHitachiFuji ElectricHubbellMEIDENTatungChina XD GroupTBEABTW groupJSHP TransformerPinggao ElectricNHVSCHINT Group)

Transmission of electric power is transfer of bulk electrical energy to substations from power generating plants. Electrical transmission is distinct from electrical distribution, in terms of carrying large quantities of high voltage power over large distances; thus there are differences in the equipment used for each. In this report, products demanded are transformers and switchgear and many other products.

Scope of the Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Report

This report focuses on the Electric Power Transmission Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global electric power transmission equipment industry mainly concentrates in United States, Europe, Japan, China and India. The global leading players in this market are ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Hitachi, which accounts for 34.89% of total production value. In China the market leaders are China XD Group, TBEA and Shanghai Electric.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Electric Power Transmission Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 46700 million US$ in 2024, from 37700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Segment by Type

Transformers

High-voltage Switchgears

Vacuum Circuit Breakers

Lightning Arresters

Others

Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Power Systems

Commercial Power Systems

Some of the Points cover in Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Electric Power Transmission Equipment Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

