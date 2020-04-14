Global Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

The electric power transmission, control, and distribution market includes establishments involved in operating electric power transmission and distribution systems that control the transmission of electricity from the source to consumers.

Power transmission companies are using hybrid grids to transmit electricity over long distances at lower costs. A hybrid grid makes use of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and combinations of AC and DC systems to transmit electricity.se systems provide end-users with more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. Huawei, a leading communication technology provider in China, is using hybrid grids power system to transmit electricity to poor grid areas.

This report focuses on the global Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Duke Energy

Engie

National Grid

NextEra Energy

Elctricit de France

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electric Power Distribution

Electric Bulk Power Transmission and Control

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Station

Substation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

