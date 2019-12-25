Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Electric Oil Pump Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global market for Electric Oil Pump is dominated by few large vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Companies such as Nidec Corporation, SHW Group, FTE automotive, AISIN SEIKI and Rheinmetall Automotive command prominent positions in the global market owing to their strong geographic presence, excellent distribution networks, and the financial power to acquire niche device developers across the globe.

The global Electric Oil Pumps shipment is about 4.97 Million Units in 2018 the value is over 297 M USD. And the market will reach 1065 M USD at more than 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Electric Oil Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market. The largest consumption regions are Europe and China, the Europe occupies about 28.59% market share and the China occupies about 30.49% market share in 2018 due to their largest new energy vehicle numbers.

This report focuses on the Electric Oil Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nidec Corporation

SHW Group

FTE automotive

AISIN SEIKI

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna

LG Innotek

ZF-TRW

Slpt

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

EMP

Market Segment by Type, covers

Separate Pump

Integrated Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Start-Stop System

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

