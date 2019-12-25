Global Electric Nutrunner Market Scale Was 355.99 Million Dollars In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Electric Nutrunner Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Globally, the Electric Nutrunner industry market is concentrated Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Europe occupied 34% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Electric Nutrunner industry because of their market share and high quality products.

The global market scale of Electric Nutrunner was 355.99 million dollars in 2017. It is expected to reach 378.24 million dollars by 2018 and 524.19 million dollars by 2025, with the CAGR of 4.96% from 2017 to 2025. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of storage fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of high efficient and high tech product will drive growth in global markets.

The Major production regions of Electric Nutrunner are North America, Europe, Japan, which accounted for about 90% of production market share in 2017. Europe is the largest production region with a market share of 39% in 2017.

This report focuses on the Electric Nutrunner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

ITH

Enerpac

Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

Bosch Rexroth

FEC-USA

Desoutter Industrial Tools

estic corporation

Ingersoll-Rand

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Electric Nutrunner

Fixtured Electric Nutrunner

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Shipbuilding

Others

