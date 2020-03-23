Global Electric Logistics Vehicle Market 2018: Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts

The logistics vehicle is a unit mobile installation with four wheels for transporting and storing materials.
Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
Global Electric Logistics Vehicle market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Logistics Vehicle.
This industry study presents the global Electric Logistics Vehicle market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Logistics Vehicle production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Electric Logistics Vehicle in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Dongfeng Motor, Smith Electric Vehicles, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dongfeng Motor
Smith Electric Vehicles
StreetScooter
Chongqing Lifan
Baic Motor
BYD
Nissan
EMOSS
Peugeot
Renault
Electric Logistics Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type
Heavy Electric Logistics Vehicle
Light Electric Logistics Vehicle
Electric Logistics Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application
Express Postal Service
Online Retailers
Others
Electric Logistics Vehicle Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Electric Logistics Vehicle Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
