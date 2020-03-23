Global Electric Logistics Vehicle Market 2018: Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts

The logistics vehicle is a unit mobile installation with four wheels for transporting and storing materials.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Global Electric Logistics Vehicle market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Logistics Vehicle.

This industry study presents the global Electric Logistics Vehicle market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Logistics Vehicle production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electric Logistics Vehicle in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Dongfeng Motor, Smith Electric Vehicles, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dongfeng Motor

Smith Electric Vehicles

StreetScooter

Chongqing Lifan

Baic Motor

BYD

Nissan

EMOSS

Peugeot

Renault

Electric Logistics Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type

Heavy Electric Logistics Vehicle

Light Electric Logistics Vehicle

Electric Logistics Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application

Express Postal Service

Online Retailers

Others

Electric Logistics Vehicle Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Electric Logistics Vehicle Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

