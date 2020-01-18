Global Electric Gripper Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Electric Gripper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Gripper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces.

Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric gripper is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric gripper and three-finger electric gripper. Electric gripper is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Gripper Market

The global Electric Gripper market is valued at 186.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 286.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Gripper Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

Segment by Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Global Electric Gripper Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electric Gripper market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Electric Gripper Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include Samsung, SCHUNK, SMC, Destaco, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor, SMAC, Gimatic, PHD, HIWIN, Camozzi, Zimmer, Sichuan Dongju, etc.

