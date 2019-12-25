Global Electric Enclosure Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Electric Enclosure Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Electric Enclosure Consumption Volume Was 37258 K Units In 2018

Electric Enclosure is used to protect the electrical equipment such as power generators, transmitters, power distributers and other electrical equipment. Electric Enclosure includes two types’ metallic and nonmetallic. Equipment such as power generation, transmitters and power distribution uses enclosure as a cabinet to mount switches, display and knobs and to prevent electric shock to users and protect the equipment various environmental changes. The enclosure will not be created for utilitarian requirements but also to please the eye of the consumer.

In the past six years from 2014 to 2018, global Electric Enclosure revenue market scale was from 4589.43 million USD to 5991.86 million USD. The revenue is estimated to reach 7639.98 million USD by 2024, with the CAGR of 4.98% in terms of revenue over the period 2019-2024.

The Electric Enclosure consumption volume was 37258 K Units in 2018 and is expected to reach 56560 K Units in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2019 to 2024.

At present, the manufactures of Electric Enclosure are concentrated in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Europe is the largest consumption area in the world. The following areas are Asia-Pacific and North America. The global leading players in this market are Rittal, Schneider, Pentair, ABB, Hubbel, Eaton and so on.

The Electric Enclosure are mainly used in Commercial & Industrial, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage and Others. The main application of Electric Enclosure is Commercial & Industrial. Electric Enclosure in Commercial & Industrial occupied 41.68% market share in 2018.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people’s requirement of living standards and safety is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

