Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Top Vendors 2025 : FLSmidth, DMN-Westinghouse, Salina Vortex, Britton Procol Valves, Donaldson Company, Bezares

Diversion Valve are proven, simple slide type 3 Way Valves which allows transfer without disrupting line operation. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.

The Electric Diversion Valve market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Diversion Valve.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Diversion Valve market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GEA

Coperion

FLSmidth

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex

Britton Procol Valves

Donaldson Company

The SchuF Group

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process

Bezares



Electric Diversion Valve Breakdown Data by Type

Cast Iron Material

Stainless Steel Material

Other



Electric Diversion Valve Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Drinks

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Others



Electric Diversion Valve Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Diversion Valve status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Diversion Valve manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

