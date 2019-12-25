Global Electric Curtains Industry Was 8953.2 Million USD In 2018 And Is Projected To Reach USD 17687.6 Million USD By 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Electric Curtains Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electric Curtains are motorized or remote control curtains, which have the function of traditional curtains with shade, privacy and decoration, as well as adding ease to a routine task. Electric Curtains usually include three parts: remote controls, motors and automatic system.

The Electric Curtains industry was 8953.2 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17687.6 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 10.22% between 2018 and 2025.

This report focuses on the Electric Curtains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Somfy

HunterDouglas

Motorized Curtain

Electric Blinds

Remote Control Curtain

Motorized Blinds

Auto Curtain

Motorized Shades

Window Curtains

Drapery Motor

Power Curtain

Silent

Sai Systems

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ripplefold

Pinch Pleat

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

