Global Electric Bicycles Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. There are a great variety of e-bikes available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider’s pedal-power.
Scope of the Global Electric Bicycles Market Report
This report focuses on the Electric Bicycles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. China is the dominant player in global electric bicycle market. In 2015, China sold 14856 K Units of electric bicycle, which accounted for 86.94% of global market. USA and Europe are also important market for electric bicycle, where the product produced there are usually high end products.
Electric bicycles is a fragmented industry with a tail of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top six producers account for just 32.60% of the market.
Consumers’ demographic features vary a lot among different regions. Drivers from Europe and North America tend to see electric motorcycle and scooter more as a lifestyle or style choice (being green and fitness workout), while those from Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America use electric two-wheelers more as a practical transportation means.
The worldwide market for Electric Bicycles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 8220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment by Manufacturers
AIMA
Yadea
Sunra
TAILG
Lvyuan
BYVIN
Incalcu
Lvjia
Lima
Bodo
OPAI
Xiaodao Ebike
Birdie Electric
BDFSD
Gamma
Mingjia
Qianxi Vehicle
Zuboo
Lvneng
Aucma EV
Giant EV
Palla
Forever
Emmelle
Yamaha
Songi
Hero Electric
Accell Group
Terra Motor
Govecs
Gazelle
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment by Type
Brush Electric Bicycle
Brushless Electric Bicycle
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Age <20
Age 20-40
Age >40
Some of the Points cover in Global Electric Bicycles Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Electric Bicycles Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Bicycles Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Electric Bicycles Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Electric Bicycles Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Electric Bicycles Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Electric Bicycles Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Electric Bicycles Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
