Global Electric Automobile Drive Motor Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Electric automobile drive motor is an electrical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and provides driving force for vehicle driving. The device can also convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.

In 2018, China accounted for 64% of the global market，and 61% for the largest production and sales of electric vehicle drive motors.

Global Electric Automobile Drive Motor market size will reach 2449.5 million US$ by 2025, from 244.3 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Automobile Drive Motor.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Electric Automobile Drive Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FUKUTA

BYD

BAIC BJEV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

YUTONG

Bosch

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

i-ev.com

HITACHI

JJE

JMEV

MAGNA

UAES

JEE

SHUANGLIN DEYANG

FDM

BROAD-OCEAN

EPOWER

HASCO E-DRIVE

HEPU POWER

Shenzhen Greatland Electric Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parmanent Magnent Synchronous Motor

Asynchronous Motor

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blade

Plug-in

