Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Is Valued At 960.52 Million US$ In 2017

An electric arc furnace is a high-temperature furnace that uses high-voltage electric arcs to make steel. Electric arc furnaces are a feature of the minimills that recycle iron and steel scrap into new steel products. Arc furnaces range in size from small units of approximately one ton capacity (used in foundries for producing cast iron products) up to about 400 ton units used for secondary steelmaking.

This report studies the global Electric Arc Furnaces market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Arc Furnaces market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

About one-quarter of the world’s steel is produced by the electric-arc method, which uses high-current electric arcs to melt steel scrap and convert it into liquid steel of a specified chemical composition and temperature. External arc heating permits better thermal control than does the basic oxygen process, in which heating is accomplished by the exothermic oxidation of elements contained in the charge. This allows larger alloy additions to be made than are possible in basic oxygen steelmaking.

However, electric-arc steelmaking is not as oxidizing, and slag-metal mixing is not as intense; therefore, electric-arc steels normally have carbon contents higher than 0.05 percent. In addition, they usually have a higher nitrogen content of 40 to 120 parts per million, compared with 30 to 50 parts per million in basic-oxygen steels. Nitrogen, which renders steel brittle, is absorbed by liquid steel from air in the high-temperature zone of the arc. The nitrogen content can be lowered by blowing other gases into the furnace, by heating with a short arc, and by applying a vigorous carbon monoxide boil or argon stir to the melt.

EAF plants are smaller and less expensive to build than integrated steelmaking plants, which, in addition to basic oxygen furnaces, contain blast furnaces, sinter plants, and coke batteries for the making of iron. EAFs are also cost-efficient at low production rates—e.g., 150,000 tons per year—while basic oxygen furnaces and their associated blast furnaces can pay for themselves only if they produce more than 2,000,000 tons of liquid steel per year. Moreover, EAFs can be operated intermittently, while a blast furnace is best operated at very constant rates. The electric power used in EAF operation, however, is high, at 360 to 600 kilowatt-hours per ton of steel, and the installed power system is substantial. A 100-ton EAF often has a 70-megavolt-ampere transformer.

Improvements in extraction and mining technologies have resulted in low prices of natural gas and non-coking coal. This have led to low production cost of DRI which is used with scrap steel to produce crude steel. Thus, the increasing production of DRI will be a key trend that will drive the growth of the electric arc furnaces market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route. Since, minimills use scrap iron to produce steel, the operating, material handling and processing cost is lesser than that of integrated steel plants. This leads to lower capital expenditure for EAF route than BF-BOF route for the same steel output, which in turn drives electric arc furnaces market growth.

According to our research, the global Electric Arc Furnaces market is valued at 960.52 million US$ in 2017 and it projected to reach 1573.03 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% during 2017-2025.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the downsizing of the Chinese steel industry to reduce the steel sector’s debt. The Chinese government is also shutting down several outdated and illegal steel plants to lower pollution levels in Chinese cities such as Beijing and Hebei. Since China is one of the largest producers, consumers and exporters of steel in the world, downsizing of the Chinese steel industry will negatively impact the growth of electric arc furnaces market.

