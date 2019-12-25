Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Electric Aircraft Tugs Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electric aircraft tugs offer the latest and safest in low energy, environmentally friendly aircraft towing. Designed without a towbar these tugs are safer because the tug supports the weight of the aircraft nosewheel, using the aircraft weight to balance. There is no towbar to bend, break or sheer leaving the aircraft free to roll away without brakes.

The global electric aircraft tugs market is expected to reach USD 137.98 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 5.14% from 92.38 million in 2017. The actual sales are about 1573 Unit in 2017.

The revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 82% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and Oceania.

The electric aircraft tugs are classified into the electric tow tractor and electric towbarless tractor according to the product type. As of 2017, electric towbarless tractor segment dominates the market contributing more than 76% of the total market share of the total electric aircraft tugs market. Depending on application, the electric aircraft tugs market is mainly applied in military and civil aviation. As of 2017, demand for an electric aircraft tugs for civil aviation is more promising since many new airport is on the way all around the world.

Our analysis of the electric aircraft tugs market indicated that Europe would account for the highest production in 2025 as a result of advanced economic level and technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

This report focuses on the Electric Aircraft Tugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

