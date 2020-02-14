Global Elearning Authoring Tools Market Comparison of Leading Players with Company Profiles 2018-2025

Elearning Authoring Tools are used to help develop course presentation.
In 2017, the global Elearning Authoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Elearning Authoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Elearning Authoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Articulate
iSpring Suite
Lessonly
Brainshark
SAP
Adobe Captivate
Elucidat
Gomo
Lectora Inspire
Adapt
dominKnow
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
