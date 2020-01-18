Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Elastic therapeutic tape is an elastic cotton strip with an acrylic adhesive that is used with the intent of treating pain and disability from athletic injuries and a variety of other physical disorders. In individuals with chronic musculoskeletal pain, research suggests that elastic taping may help relieve pain, but not more than other treatment approaches, and there is no evidence that it can reduce disability in chronic pain cases.
Elastic therapeutic tape has been widely used for rehabilitation and treatment of sports injuries. Tapes with different elastic properties serve different treatment purposes with inappropriate tension reducing tape effectiveness.
The major manufacturers of Elastic Therapeutic Tape are in China, Japan, North America and Europe. The main consumption areas are the North America, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market. Its consumption accounted for 32.61% of the global market in 2016.
The global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is valued at 184.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 396.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Elastic Therapeutic Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastic Therapeutic Tape market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is segmented into
Roll Form
Pre-Cut Shape
Segment by Application
Pharmacy
On-Line Shop
Mall & Supermarket
Others
Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market: Regional Analysis
The Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market include:
Kinesio Taping
SpiderTech
KT TAPE
RockTape
StrengthTape
Nitto Denko
Mueller
LP Support
Towatek Korea
Atex Medical
Healixon
GSPMED
Major Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical & Health
