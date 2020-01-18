Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Elastic therapeutic tape is an elastic cotton strip with an acrylic adhesive that is used with the intent of treating pain and disability from athletic injuries and a variety of other physical disorders. In individuals with chronic musculoskeletal pain, research suggests that elastic taping may help relieve pain, but not more than other treatment approaches, and there is no evidence that it can reduce disability in chronic pain cases.

Elastic therapeutic tape has been widely used for rehabilitation and treatment of sports injuries. Tapes with different elastic properties serve different treatment purposes with inappropriate tension reducing tape effectiveness.

The major manufacturers of Elastic Therapeutic Tape are in China, Japan, North America and Europe. The main consumption areas are the North America, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market. Its consumption accounted for 32.61% of the global market in 2016.

The global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is valued at 184.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 396.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Elastic Therapeutic Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastic Therapeutic Tape market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Segment by Type, the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is segmented into

Roll Form

Pre-Cut Shape

Segment by Application

Pharmacy

On-Line Shop

Mall & Supermarket

Others

Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market: Regional Analysis

The Elastic Therapeutic Tape market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The major players in global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market include:

Kinesio Taping

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

RockTape

StrengthTape

Nitto Denko

Mueller

LP Support

Towatek Korea

Atex Medical

Healixon

GSPMED

Major Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical & Health

