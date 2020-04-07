Global EID Card Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

An electronic identification (“eID”) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.
One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holder’s name and date of birth) and the holder’s biometric photo. It may also store the holder’s fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3118887
The eID Card market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for eID Card.
This report presents the worldwide eID Card market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Gemalto
Bundesdruckerei
Goznak
Giesecke & Devrient
Iris Corporation Berhad
Semlex Group
Veridos
Morpho
IDEXPERTS
eID Card Breakdown Data by Type
Radio Frequency Card
IC Card
Other
eID Card Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Contactless bank cards
Identification
Other
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-eid-card-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
eID Card Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global eID Card status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key eID Card manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3118887
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]