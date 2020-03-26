Global eGRC Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Key Players, Regions, Application by 2018-2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared eGRC Market report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025

This report focuses on the global eGRC Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eGRC Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The main driving factors for the eGRC Market are the increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and the government regulations and compliance mandates.

In the software segment, by the type of software, the risk management software is expected to have the largest eGRC Market share, whereas policy management software is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll-up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, measure, and define various levels of risks, for organizations and enterprises, and thereafter formulate automated designs to normalize any existing risks. Additionally, it helps organizations with documentation, workflow management, and reporting and remediation of risks.

In the services segment, the integration service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, whereas training and consulting is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The integration service is said to be growing faster, as there are 2 modes for deploying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions; cloud and on-premises. Changing to upgraded solutions and the complexity involved in integration is sorted by integration service providers, who enable organizations to use GRC solutions at its full potential.

In 2017, the global eGRC Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.6% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study:

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

SAS

Oracle

Bwise

FIS

Wolters Kluwer

Metricstream

Thomson Reuters

EMC (A Dell Company)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eGRC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eGRC development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Audit management

Compliance management

Risk management

Policy management

Incident management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

Finance

IT

Legal

Operations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eGRC are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

