Global Egg Processing Machinery Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2016-2022

Eggs are a common ingredient used by master culinary chefs and homemakers alike. Its versatility gives eggs a superstar status in various dishes, being used as a binding agent, especially in bakery foods. But consider the steps involved in using an egg- breaking open the shell and, in most recipes, separating the yolk and the egg white. These twdon’t seem like much work till the bigger context is considered- one single egg is not enough tmake a substantial amount of a food item. In the food industry, get ta number in the order of thousands, and one can realize the humongous task at hand. The part played by the egg processing industry comes intpicture here.
The various steps part of the egg processing units include removal of egg shells, pasteurization, freezing, drying and packaging. These processes have seen significant technological advancements that have significantly improved the sanitation levels.
End-user/Technology
Egg washing technology uses abrasive brushes and acid cleaners. The sanitary standards for the egg breaking step are met using iodine-containing sanitizers. Since contamination is a serious problem in the industry, given the spread of diseases like Salmonella, advances in the mechanical egg breaking process allow quicker breaking of eggs.
This, in turn, reduces the liquid (yolk and egg white) handling phase that comes next.
In addition tthis, glucose is alsremoved at low temperatures in the pasteurization process, leading tlower bacteria levels. Timprove thermal pasteurization effectiveness, chemical techniques have alsseen advances.
Problem in the area of drying leads tthe problem of re-contamination due ta lot of air required. Final dry-package pasteurization can be done using dry egg whites.
Market Dynamics
The market is expected tsee an increase in the following years. Listed below are the factors:
Ease of use: Egg processing eliminates the steps involved in using them as an ingredient in various dishes. Separate liquids further helps consumers tuse the product in a tidier manner.
Increased shelf life: As mentioned in the technology, processing involves a series of pasteurization steps that increase the shelf life of the eggs.
Ease in storage: Eggs can be bulky tstore in the cartons in which they are generally sold. Hence, storage problems are solved due tprocessing eggs.
The trends are in favor of the industry- that should lead tan increase in the level of players. But high cost of initial investment required in the processing machinery has proven tbe a high entry barrier for small manufacturers.
Market Segmentation
The market analysis can be done based on classification according tvarious parameters like equipment type, product type, and geography.
Based on equipment type
Pasteurizers
Homogenizers
Egg breakers and separators
Dryers
Based on product type
Liquid egg products
Dried egg products
Frozen egg products
The pasteurizer segment, with 24.88% market share, holds the highest position. The liquid egg products segment alsshares a large market.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The largest market for the egg processing machinery market was North America. Next came Europe. These markets are heading towards maturity. On the other hand, growth can be expected from markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America. This growth is attributed tfactors like the increase in use of the product in processed foods and baked products.
Key Players
Actini Group, Moba B.V., Ovobel, OVTech, Pelband SanovoTechnology Group are the key market players in the global egg processing machinery market.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 t2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
