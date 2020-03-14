Global Egg Cartons Market Projections & Growth Assessment during 2018 –2027

The global egg cartons market can be segmented on the basis of number, material, alignment, size and region. On the basis of number, it is sub-segmented into 3 egg cartons, 6 egg cartons, 12 egg cartons and 24 egg cartons. 12 egg cartons sub-segment is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment of the number segment. The increasing production of the 12 egg cartons for the storage and transportation is the major factor for the growth of the sub-segment. On the basis of material, it is sub-segmented into plastic egg carton and paper egg cartons. On the basis of plastic egg cartons, it is segmented into polystyrene foam and clear plastic. On the basis of paper egg cartons, it is sub-segmented into recycled paper and molded pulp. Recycled egg carton sub-segment is anticipated to lead the material segment. Recycled egg cartons is the most preferred egg cartons as it can be recycled easily and are relatively cost effective .On the basis of alignment, it is sub-segmented into vertical egg carton and horizontal egg carton. On the basis of size, it is sub-segmented into egg cartons for hen, egg cartons for ostrich and egg cartons for duck. Egg cartons for the hen are anticipated to be the leading sub-segment of the size segment. The large population of hen across the globe is anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the global egg cartons market.

The global egg cartons market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2027. The growing population across the globe is increasing the demand for the egg of the hen .This is expected to boost the growth of the global egg cartons market.

By region, global Egg Cartons Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global egg cartons market during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of eggs in region on the account of the presence of the large population coupled with the increasing per capita income is augmenting the demand for the healthier foods which in turn are anticipated enhance the growth of the egg cartons in the region. North America is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The high presence of companies operating in the egg cartons market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global egg cartons market in the region.

Expansion in the poultry farming and increasing population are anticipated to fuel the demand for the eggs cartons during the forecast period.

The increasing eggs production across the globe coupled with rising demand for the high protein foods is anticipated to drive the egg cartons market. The poultry farmers are using the innovative methods for increasing the production of the eggs. The increasing innovation in the poultry farming is anticipated to boost the growth of the global egg cartons market during the forecast period.

The high protein content in the eggs is increasing the inclination of the population towards consuming eggs. Thus, it indirectly drives the demand for the eggs cartons in order to ensure safety in storage and transportation of the eggs.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global egg cartons market which includes company profiling of key companies such as DFM Packaging Solutions, Dispak UK, Sanovo Technology Group, MyPak Packaging, EP Europack Primapack SAE and Ovotherm International Handels GmbH. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global egg cartons market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

