Global Effect Pigments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Effect Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-effect-pigments-market_p102419.html

Global Specialty Metallic Pigments Market Is 2947.63 Million USD In 2019

Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.

They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired.

Effect Pigments are metal based pigments and mica (pearl) based pigments. Specialty Metallic Pigments are also widely utilized in other expanding end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics and printing inks, particularly in emerging economies.

The global Specialty Metallic Pigments market is increased from 2387.85 million USD from 2014 to 2947.63 million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 3680.80 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a Growth Rate of 3.93% between 2019 and 2026. Effect Pigments can be classified based on natural or artificial. The main categories are natural mineral pigments and artificial mineral pigments. Artificial mineral pigment takes the majority share, with 186958 MT sold in 2018 in terms of volume. In terms of application, effect pigment is mainly used as Paints and Coatings material in various industries, like automotive and construction industry.

The concentration of effect pigments in the international market is relatively high, Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck and Silberline occupy the major market share of the industry. Those companies have broad product categories, technical barrier and R&D, which all strengthened their leading position in the industry. Also, they have strong international competitiveness, by setting plants in multiple regions and build connection with downstream users.

The major raw material of effect pigment are metal powder, pearl, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of effect pigment.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-effect-pigments-market_p102419.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG