Global Educational Software Market 2019 Outlook, Opportunity & Demand Analysis, Consumption Comparison by Application and Forecast 2024

Global Educational Software Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Educational Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, in 2009 there were 10.64 million primary and secondary full-time teachers and 179.40 million primary and secondary school students. Such a large number of primary and secondary students gave birth to a huge market demand. The potential market capacity is extremely large. While the ratio of investment in the education sector and the China whole GDP is only 4.15% (2014), which is about half the developed countries. Compared with India, Thailand and other developing countries, it is still a wide gap. Taking into account the great volume of China’s economy and rapid growth in the future of China’s GDP, there still have at least one time space for the development of expenditure on education.

The main procurement area of educational software are still concentrated in the information leading comparison of large and medium-sized cities. From the regional distribution of demand, East China, North China, South China is relatively strong, the western region is weak, and urban and rural differences are relatively large.

This study considers the Educational Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

K-12 Educational Software

University Education Software

Elderly Education Software

Segmentation by application:

Quality-oriented Education Software

Examination-oriented Education Software

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Neusoft

Wisedu

Jucheng

Kingsun

Hongen

Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

Zhengfang Software

Kingosoft

Beijing China Education Star Technology

IntelHouse Technology

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Educational Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Educational Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Educational Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Educational Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Educational Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Educational Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Educational Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Educational Software by Players

3.1 Global Educational Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Educational Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Educational Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Educational Software by Regions

4.1 Educational Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Educational Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Educational Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Educational Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

