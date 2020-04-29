Global Educational Robots Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Educational Robots Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Educational Robots Market Size study, by Component (Software, Hardware, Sensor, Control System, Actuator, Others), End-User (K-12 Schools, Universities, Others), Product (Pre-Configured, Reconfigurable (Robotic Kit), Humanoid, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global educational robots market is valued approximately at USD 666.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Educational Robots mainly consist the collection of activities, physical platforms, pedagogical philosophy, educational resources and transfer of knowledge. There is a constant adoption of education robots primarily in K-12 schools considering the globe due to their efficient interactive capability. The surging expenditure in the field of research 7 development along with escalating popularity of these robots referring as a learning tool would drive the demand. The emergence of cost-effective educational robots would further fuel the surging demand of these robots in both developed and developing countries. The market growth is keenly driven owing to constant technological enhancements in the field of robotics & escalating utility of robots for educational purposes. The primary function of educational robots is offering an experience which facilitates the individual’s knowledge, skill development and attitude. The educational robots consist both jointed and mobile robots. In the present scenario, manufacturers are focusing on developing educational robots which could provide interactive & practical learning experience.

On the basis of segmentation, the education robots’ market is segmented into component, end-user and by product. On the basis of component, education robot market has been segmented into software and hardware. The Software segment accounted for a dominant share owing to escalating research & development expenditure by private organizations along with new players entering in Educational robots sector & constantly developing state of the art solutions. On the basis of End User K-12 schools are estimated to hold a dominant share considering the education robots market owing to surging presence of multinational organizations in developing countries along with budding adoption of robots in classroom.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to constant adoption of novel technologies and highly developed educational infrastructure. The Demand of education robots has been on the surging trend mainly in the developed countries which includes United States & Canada from North America. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to presence of many renowned education institutions along with high disposable income of the individuals. Market players are actively participating in innovating novel products and launching them in market which is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance: Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hongkong based Ai and robotics company launched “Little Sophia,” a new educational STEM companion for kids 7 to 13. Such innovations are expanding the scope of market growth.

Market player included in this report are:

Fischer Group

Lego

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Softbank Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Sensor

Control System

Actuator

Others

By End User:

K-12 Schools

Universities

Others

By Product:

Pre-Configured

Reconfigurable (Robotic Kit)

Humanoid

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Educational Robots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

