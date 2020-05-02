Global Education Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Education Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Education Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Education Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Education refers to a process of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and certain habits. It is on its way to becoming a universal right and is likely to be available everywhere, to everyone without any hurdles. It is a powerful driver for development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty, improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability. Rise in the demand for the e-learning, the increasing emphasis on quality learning triggers and growing initiatives by the government in the learning techniques by the private and the public schools are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of online education is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, increasing cost of education and rising competition with foreign universities are the factor that limiting the market growth of Education during the forecast period.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31785

The regional analysis of Global Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing importance towards education among people and rising government initiatives for education across the region. Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Education market due to well-established presence of well-developed education sector in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising concern towards education among people across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Cisco Systems Inc.

> Desire2Learn

> AWE Acquisition Inc.

> Blackboard Inc.

> Pearson Plc

> SumTotal Systems Inc.

> Tata Interactive Systems

> Smart Technologies

> Saba Software Inc.

> Promethean Inc.

> Wall Family Enterprise

> McGraw-Hill Education

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Cloud

? On-Premises

By Component:

? Hardware

? Software

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Education Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31785

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]