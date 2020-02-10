Global Education Market In Depth Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Players, Driving Factors, Investment Overview and Trends

Global Education Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Education Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Education refers to a process of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and certain habits. It is on its way to becoming a universal right and is likely to be available everywhere, to everyone without any hurdles. It is a powerful driver for development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty, improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability. Rise in the demand for the e-learning, the increasing emphasis on quality learning triggers and growing initiatives by the government in the learning techniques by the private and the public schools are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of online education is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, increasing cost of education and rising competition with foreign universities are the factor that limiting the market growth of Education during the forecast period.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-education-market-size-study-by-type-by-application-and-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

The regional analysis of Global Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing importance towards education among people and rising government initiatives for education across the region. Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Education market due to well-established presence of well-developed education sector in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising concern towards education among people across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Desire2Learn

AWE Acquisition Inc

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson Plc

SumTotal Systems Inc.

Tata Interactive Systems

Smart Technologies

Saba Software Inc.

Promethean Inc.

Wall Family Enterprise

McGraw-Hill Education

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Buy The [email protected]http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/343256

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Education Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]