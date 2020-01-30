Global Edible Oils Market Predicted to Grow at $131.91 Billion by 2026 | A report by Adani Wilmar Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Global Canopy, Olympic Foods Ltd. American Vegetable Oils and others

Edible oil is extracted from vegetables, fruits and animals. These are most extensively used for cooking, though occasionally oils like coconut oil, almond oil and peanut oil are used for personal care in the making of hair oils and soaps. The various types of edible oils are available commercially but soybean, palm, rapeseed, and sunflower oils are prevalent among buyers. The consumption of canola oil, soybean oil, mustard oil, and olive oil in increasing at a high rate. The edible oils are used in both food and non-food items.

Market Analysis:

Global Edible Oils Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 87.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 131.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of strong supply chain of chain of edible oil products and retail outlets.

Key Competitors:

Adani Wilmar Limited

Associated British Foods plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Global Canopy

Olympic Foods Ltd.

American Vegetable Oils, Inc

Cargill

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

Fuji Vegetable Oil

Ruchi Soya Industries

Adams Group

ACH Food Companies

AJINOMOTO CO.INC

United Plantations Berhad

CHS Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February, 2016, Adani Wilmar Ltd. Launched diabetic care oil “VIVO Fortune”which will help in controlling Type 2 Diabetes as diabetes is one of the fastest growing disease and the product is targeted at upper age segment.

In September 2016, Cargill launched a new product line of sunflower oil certified as non-genetically modified to capture consumers who are looking for organic and natural oil. The new launch will increase the market share of the company.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

The strong supply chain of chain of edible oil products and established chain of retail outlets is one of the divers for market growth.

Increasing demand from growing population and rising household income is driving the market towards growth.

Lack of production of edible oil is likely to restrain the market growth

The government regulations regarding plastic materials used in packaging may restraint the market growth.

Segmentation:

Product Type

Vegetable Oils

Canola Oil

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

Palm Oils

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Industrial Oils

Castor Oil

Linseed Oil

Animal-Derived Oils

Fish Oil

Others

End-Use

Food

Animal feeds

Non-food uses

Biodiesel

Fatty acids and alcohols

Lubricants

Solvents

Other

Competitive Analysis:

Global edible oils market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of edible oils market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

